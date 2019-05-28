Fayette County man faces sexual abuse charges involving underage victim

A man from Fayette County faces sexual abuse charges involving an underage victim, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Richard Anthony Curl, 33, of Red Star, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor and sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian.

Curl, who had been wanted for multiple felony offenses, was arrested by the Charleston Police Department. Deputies say the allegations stem from a 2018 investigation conducted by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Curl was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000.

