Fayette County woman facing child abuse charges

A woman from Fayette County is facing child abuse charges.

Erlinda Joy Proctor of Cannelton, is accused of frequently exposing her two children to meth and other drug use.

Beyond the drugs, she's accused of exposing the kids to both verbal and physical abuse, among "other issues associated with drug abuse."

Fayette County Sheriff's detectives say the mom also failed to make sure her kids were taking necessary medication.

Proctor now face two felony counts of child abuse creating risk of injury.

She was taken to the Southern Regional Jail after failing to post a $50,012 bond. We checked the jail system Wednesday afternoon and she is not listed as a current inmate.

If you have any information about the case, call the sheriff's office at (304) 574-3590. You can also contact deputies through the Fayette County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.

You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.