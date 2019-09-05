Federal funding awarded to rebuild Martin County water system, improve infrastructure

Help is on the way for a county that has struggled with water issues for years.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Matt Bevin and Congressman Hal Rogers announced that Martin County will receive $7.23 million in grant funding.

The funding will go toward four projects to address the community's failing water system and improve economic development opportunities.

The announcement was made at the Martin County Leadership Luncheon.

Two grants were awarded to help address the water crisis, including $2 million from the Abandoned Mines Lands (AML) Pilot Program, which will pay for a new booster pump station, a 250,000 gallon storage tank, and 1,000 feet of water lines.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also investing nearly $2 million to improve water service for more than 250 homes. That money will help upgrade raw water intakes, as well as the water treatment plant.

Martin County has been dealing with water issues for years. The water recently tested above federal limits for disinfection byproducts, leading to a warning label on water bills. They have also seen several shortages, even leading officials to declare a state of emergency in the county last year.

Two grants were also awarded to improve infrastructure and economic development at the Eastern Kentucky Business Park.

$1.37 million from the AML Pilot Program will be used to create the International Landing Zone at the Eastern Kentucky Business Park, which will be a 33,000 square-foot facility to be used by multiple businesses until they are ready to expand into their own locations.

$2 million from the AML Pilot Program will go to construct a 200,000 square-foot building and provide for site preparation at the Eastern Kentucky Business Park.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet's (EEC) Division of Abandoned Mine Lands selected AML Pilot grant awards through a competitive grant program.

“I am excited to join Congressman Rogers today in announcing more than $7 million in federal funding to benefit the residents of Martin County,” said Gov. Bevin. “These significant investments through the AML Pilot Program and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will expedite critical water system improvements and spur new economic opportunities for Eastern Kentucky families."

