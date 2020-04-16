Federal small business loan program reaches lending limit

In less than two weeks, more than $305-billion in emergency loans have been approved to more than 1.4 million small businesses nationwide. But, Thursday the Small Business Administration announced it has run out of money.

The SBA says it has reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program.

The following statement was released on sba.gov: "SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)-COVID-19 related assistance program (including EIDL Advances) based on available appropriations funding. EIDL applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis."

Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program.

Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or whether to add provisions that among other things would help minority businesses. It's unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to approve more funds. Meanwhile, thousands of businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when Congress approves an extension of the program.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says this situation could have been completely avoided.

"Because of the program's popularity, congressional action is necessary to prevent the PPP from hitting its funding limit and to allow the program to save even more small business jobs," said Senator Capito. "Today, Senate Republicans asked unanimous consent to provide those urgently needed additional resources to the PPP. Unfortunately, in a time of global crisis, Democrats blocked this supplemental funding, cutting off additional help for small businesses."