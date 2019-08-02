Fee increases considered in Glasgow, W.Va.

With tough financial times in the town of Glasgow, city leaders are working on plans to help keep the eastern Kanawha County community afloat.

They got together Thursday night to talk about a possible solution, which partly happened after a major loss in business and occupation taxes.

The town has counted on that B&O revenue for more than 50 years, so that’s why city leaders are proposing raising town fees by about $30 a month.

Council members say the fees for water, sewer and garbage have been low for years. They are also hoping that the increased fees will help the city afford a police officer. City leaders say fees need to go up to help keep the community incorporated.

Town resident Mike McClure said water problems in the town are causing trouble at his home, and town leaders say they can't afford to fix it right now.

“Anytime that it rains constantly, and it ain’t gotta be powerful rains, then I got a foot and a half high geyser out of my sewer drain here that soaks my whole basement and my whole yard,” McClure said. “Flooding everything. My neighbor’s house is actually sinking into the ground."

The town will meet again in mid-September to vote on the fee proposal.

