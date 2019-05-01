Feeding America report ranks region in food insecurity study

A study from Feeding America ranks the three states in our region in the top 20 for food insecurity.

The annual report says 40 million Americans are considered food insecure, which means they do not have an adequate or stable source of food. The study points out that 12 million children are on the list.

The study finds West Virginia ranks 10th in the nation for the most food insecure children, Ohio comes in 15th, and Kentucky 20th.

During the last three years, the numbers of food insecure children have gotten better in Kentucky and Ohio, with a slight increase in West Virginia compared to last year’s study.

"While we are pleased that the overall and child food insecurity rates decreased slightly from the Map the Meal Gap 2018 report, over 660,000 people still facing food insecurity in Kentucky is unacceptable," Feeding Kentucky Executive Director Tamara Sandberg told our sister station WKYT.

A link to the study and all its findings can be found here.

