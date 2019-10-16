Felon facing new charges after arrest in Wayne County

A felon is in jail facing new charges after an arrest in Wayne County.

Cortez Jackson, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies arrested Jackson Tuesday night.

Deputies say Jackson was already on parole. Investigators found a 40 caliber handgun tucked under his seat by his feet.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Jackson is from Michigan and also goes by the alias "Quintez Kilgore."

Jackson faces charges out of Wayne and Cabell counties.

The suspect is in the Western Regional Jail without bond.