Fentanyl and cocaine found in Athens County drug bust

The Athens County Sheriff's Department arrested three people following a drug search in Chauncey on Monday.

According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed for suspected drug trafficking on Main Street in Chauncey.

Sheriff Rodney Smith said, “a search of the residence yielded several items that were seized as evidence, including; approximately four grams of suspected fentanyl and suspected crack cocaine, along with abuse instruments associated with those two drugs. Deputies also recovered $606 in cash, digital scales and additional evidence of drug trafficking.”

Jordan Dixon, 27, of Glouster, was charged with trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Courtney Estep, 27, of Millfield, was charged with trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of drugs.

Jennifer Oiler, 34, of McArthur, was charged with complicity and two counts of possession of drugs.

All of these charges are felony charges. Dixon, Estep, and Oiler are all being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.