FestivALL goes virtual

FestivALL Charleston is going virtual.

Due to COVID-19, FestivALL Charleston is going to transform traditional programming into a virtual festival.

“FestivALL is cherished by so many for the unique experiences it provides and the spotlight that it shines on our community. We’ve been hard at work with our partners to transform events in to a “VirtuALL” experience for the whole family! Now more than ever, arts and entertainment play a crucial role in all of our lives and we’re looking forward to presenting FestivALL in this new way for our community and all others to enjoy.” said Executive Director, Maria Belcher.

No events will take place in person.

All events will be accessed via festivallcharleston.com/events and social media platforms.

Officials with FestivALL say there will be at home concerts with local musicians, artist round table discussions, make-at-home activities for children and families to make up the 15 day schedule.

Events such as the Capitol Street Art Fair will also be virtual.

This virtual FestivALL will be June 14-28.