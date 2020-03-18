Festival to be held a Keith Albee canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center has been canceled.

The festival was scheduled for Tuesday, March 31st

Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase.

Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. .