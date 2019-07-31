Feud over tourism bureau erupts in Ashland/Boyd County

A rivalry perhaps worthy of the football field is going even a step further among Ashland/Boyd County leaders.

Boyd County is taking legal action in order to split from the Ashland-Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau.

During the weekend, Boyd County placed a legal notice in the Ashland Daily Independent, stating it will consider establishing its own tourist and convention commission.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney says there have been concerns from people in the county who feel they’re not getting fair representation from the tourism bureau. He says he sees two separate tourism boards in the county as a positive.

Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore disagrees.

“I don’t think the citizens of Boyd County, including my people in Ashland who are Boyd countians, are going to be better served by splitting that,” Gilmore said. “So we sat down and we started looking at this group and how we could revamp this group to not only represent Ashland but to represent Boyd County and what we offer.”

That decision will be made at a special meeting on Aug. 5.

