Field hospital to be set up at University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky has announced plans to construct a 400-bed field hospital at its Lexington campus.

The Friday announcement comes as officials prepare for a potential surge of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Mark F. Newman says the goal is to have the makeshift hospital ready in the next two weeks at Nutter Field House.

It's the school's football practice facility.

Newman is UK’s executive vice president for health affairs.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to set up a 2,000-bed field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.