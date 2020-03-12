Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Ohio, extended spring break for students

There are now 5 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine making the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

Gov. DeWine says the new case involves a man in Trumbull County in northwest Ohio. The man is in the hospital and did not go to work while he felt sick.

According to the governor, cases are expected to go up as the virus spreads and the number of tests performed increases. He also says medical experts say the number of COVID-19 cases will double in 6 days and will continue to do so.

During the press conference, the governor also announced an order, banning mass gatherings of one-hundred or more people in the state.

However, the governor says this does not apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present.

He says the order also does not apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech.

This does include auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs, and festivals.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also mentioned that election day does not count as a mass gathering and the day will go on as planned.

When it comes to schools in the state, the governor announced that children in the state will have an extended spring break of 3 weeks.

He says the state will review it afterwards. This will begin on Monday.

