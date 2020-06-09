Fight over ‘stolen’ drugs leads to an arrest

A fight over apparent ‘stolen’ drugs was broken up by officers this week in Ashland, Kentucky.

Officers say they responded to 2325 Winchester Avenue after receiving a complaint.

When they arrived they found a man named Lloyd Saylor fighting with another man.

After officers separated the two, Saylor accused the other man of stealing $190 worth of methamphetamine he had just purchased.

The other man denied the accusation and took officers to the location of a clear bag containing a clear crystal substance in the kitchen.

Officers say they seized the suspected methamphetamine and arrested Saylor.

Saylor, 61, is now in the Boyd County Detention Center charged with possession of a controlled substance.

