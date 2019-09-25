Final stage of AEP transmission line project begins

Boat traffic and helicopter line pulls will be issued in the final portion of AEP's transmission upgrade work.

According to a release from AEP, there is currently work being done to establish new power lines on the 35th Street Bridge in Charleston. There are two traffic boats in the river: one by the State Capitol and one near the old Moose Lodge building.

Helicopter line pulls will involve intervals of 15-minute traffic delays on Interstate 77, Kanawha Boulevard/Route 60 and in the Kanawha River. These are scheduled each Sunday in October from 7 to 11 a.m.

When complete, the work will increase reliability to customers while providing a robust network capable of handling future growth in the Charleston area.

