Fire and police agencies receive funding from Kanawha Co. Commission

Body armor, Tasers, radios, breathing packs, and all sorts of gear that helps protect first responders and your family will be coming to communities across Kanahwa County.

Commissioners on Thursday night gave out roughly $440,000 in public safety grants to 28 fire departments, and 16 police departments.

Click here to see what each department received.

A committee selects what grants are awarded annually after departments make a pitch.

In addition to the grant money, the volunteer fire departments in Kanawha County each took home $20,000. The Yeager Airport Fire Department received $10,000.

The money given to the VFDs comes from the general fund and coal severance fund.

Also awarded Thursday night was $50,000 to the Metro Drug Enforcement Agency to support drug enforcement activities.