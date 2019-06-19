Fire breaks out at a Kanawha County restaurant

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a fire broke at the Cabin Creek Grill Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say a coal truck driver was driving by the restaurant around 6 a.m. and noticed smoke coming from building.

Firefighters report most of the damage is to the back of the building. The restaurant also sustained water and smoke damage in the front of the building.

The fire caused WV 61 to be closed for a period of time. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined; however, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.