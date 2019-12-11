Fire crews battle garbage truck fire

First responders have been called out after a garbage truck caught fire.

Fire crews have responded to the 5th Street Road park and ride. 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com Miller Road by the I-64 interchange is currently blocked off while crews work the scene.

We have a crew at the scene. They tell us three firefighters are on top of the truck attempting to put out the flames.

No word on what started the fire at this time.

Keep clicking on WSAZ.com and WSAZ mobile for the latest information.

