Fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain

The Saint Albans Fire Department rescued several ducklings from a storm drain Friday morning.

The crew responded to a call on the corner of McQueen Boulevard and Kanawha Terrace, where several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

According to the SAFD Facebook page, the mother duck was in the area and "noticeably distraught."

SAFD crews assisted St. Albans Public Works, Saint Albans MUC, and the Humane Officer to access and remove seven ducklings from the drain.

Acting Captain James Hill organized the rescue.