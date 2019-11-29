UPDATE | Cyrus Creek Road closed due to fire

UPDATE: 11/29/2019 @ 5:45 p.m.

The Barboursville Fire Chief tells us the fire presented a lot of obstacles for them to get through for not only putting out the flames of the building, but also having to worry about the cars inside.

The fire happened at A1 Towing Company on Cyrus Creek Road in Barboursville. It was a one and a half story building.

Fire officials say employees were inside when the fire started. Workers tried using extinguishers, but the flames took over fast. One person did suffer a minor hand injury, but officials say nothing life threatening.

Cyrus Creek Road is closed. No word yet on when it will reopen.

UPDATE: 11/29/2019 @ 4:49 p.m.

Our crew is on the scene of a fire at a towing company in Barboursville on Cyrus Creek Road.

Flames are still active at A1 Towing and Repair.

Milton, Barboursviile, Ona, and Ohio River Road fire departments are all on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/29/2019

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire Friday afternoon at a towing company.

Flames were reported at about 3:30 p.m. along Cryus Creek Road in Barboursville close to the Huntington Mall.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and they tell us black smoke is visible for miles on Route 60.

No word if any roads are closed at this time.

