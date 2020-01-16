Fire damages building at Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind

Fire late Thursday night damaged a building on the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind's property along Washington Avenue, Huntington firefighters say.

Reported just before 11 p.m., it happened in a separate building behind the agency's main facility.

Crews say the fire appears to have started above a kitchen.

They say they were able to mostly keep the fire contained to one corner of the building.

They say no one was in the building when they arrived at the scene.

