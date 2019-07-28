UPDATE | Salon a total loss after fire

UPDATE 7/28/19 @ 4 p.m.

Fire officials say a salon is a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon.

They say a faulty ventilation fan in the attic sparked the fire at From Head to Toe Salon.

Officials say firefighters worked quickly to knock out the flames before they spread to nearby businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

A fire heavily damaged a hair salon in Hurricane Sunday afternoon.

It happened just around 2:00 at From Head to Toe Salon on Morris Street.

Officials say firefighters worked quickly to knock out the flames before they spread to nearby businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.