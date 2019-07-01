Fire damages apartment building in Huntington

Fire on Monday afternoon damaged an apartment building in the 600 block of 6th Street Rear, Huntington firefighters say.

They say the two-story structure appeared to be vacant and had storage units on the first floor.

There was heavy fire on the second floor when crews arrived just after 1:30 p.m. They managed to quickly extinguish the flames in very hot conditions for firefighters.

Despite initial reports of people inside the structure, that was unfounded. Crews said they found “paraphernalia and mattresses inside.”

Firefighters say there was electricity to the building, but the cause is unknown at this time.

There was no report of injuries.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. Other agencies that responded were Appalachian Power, the Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services.

