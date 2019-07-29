Fire destroys church in Wayne County

A church is badly damaged after a fire in Wayne County.

Florence Memorial United Methodist Church in the Dickson area of Wayne County was reported to be on fire around 11:30 Sunday night, according to Wayne County Dispatch.

Our crew on the scene says the steeple of the church collapsed.

152 is closed at the railroad crossing in Dickson.

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ceredo Fire Department all responded.

