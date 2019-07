Fire on Wednesday night damaged a family’s home in Malden, just as they were packed and nearly on the road for summer vacation.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Campbells Creek Drive.

Crews from the Malden Volunteer Fire Department quickly arrived and put the fire out in a matter of minutes, keeping it contained to the attic.

There’s no word on the cause at this point, although the fire chief says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.