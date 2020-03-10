Fire damages home in Johnson County, Ky

A call about an explosion and fire sent fire crews to a home in Johnson County, Kentucky Monday night.

WR Castle Fire and Rescue responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say flames could be seen in the living room of the home along Stewart Drive.

The Paintsville Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for fire and EMS services.

Crews say the fire was contained around 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner was not home during the fire.