Fire damages home in Kanawha County

Fire on Tuesday afternoon seriously damaged a family’s home in the community of East Bank, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferry Street.

Firefighters say the fire started in the attic. A couple managed to get out of the home, along with their dogs.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word on the cause at this time.

Crews from Pratt, East Bank and Chesapeake volunteer fire departments remained on the scene into mid-afternoon.

