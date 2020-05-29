Fire damages vacant house in Ironton

Crews are battling a fire at a home in Ironton, Ohio.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. Friday at a house at the intersection of 2nd Street and Pine Street.

Crews tell WSAZ the house is vacant and didn't have any utilities hooked up to it.

According to the Ironton Fire Chief, the elements made it difficult to fight at times. However, the fire is now under control.

The chief says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

There is no word on what caused it, but the chief said neighbors saw vagrants coming and going recently.

