Fire department reminds drivers to move over after engine is hit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) Firefighters in Hardin County are reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles.
A Central Hardin fire truck was hit early Saturday morning while blocking a scene on Interstate 65.
The department posted pictures of the damaged truck on Facebook, saying a driver on the highway failed to move over when passing the scene.
Kentucky law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles that are stopped on the roadways, if it is safe to do so.