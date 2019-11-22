Fire destroys building and damages nearby home

A building in Boyd County, Kentucky, collapsed after it caught fire.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Bellefonte Road.

The building burned to the ground.

Crews are still on scene clearing the mess and putting out hot spots.

No one was injured.

The Westwood Fire Department told WSAZ the building collapsed right as they arrived.

There's also damage to the siding of a neighboring home.

Firefighters say a neighbor woke up the person in that home and got her out to safety.

They inspected the home to make sure it's safe for the homeowner.

As for the building that caught fire, firefighters aren't calling it suspicious.

There were working utilities so the fire marshal will not be called.

Firefighters knocked down the remaining wall.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

