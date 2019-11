A Saturday morning fire has destroyed a camper, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

Dispatchers got the call around 6:22 a.m. about a fire on Rutledge Rd. at Heartland Ln. in Rutledge, Kanawha County.

Multiple fire departments responded but were unable to prevent the camper from burning to the ground, dispatchers said.

No one was injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.