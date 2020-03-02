Fire destroys car, causes delays on I-64 in Huntington

Fire destroyed a car early Monday evening and caused some delays for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the 5th Street exit, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Fire destroyed a car early Monday evening and caused some delays for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the 5th Street exit in Huntington. A person escaped with minor injuries.

Flames quickly consumed the car, but the person escaped with minor injuries.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near mile-marker 8 -- just past the 5th Street exit.

Crews have since cleared the scene.

