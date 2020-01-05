Fire destroys decades old family business

One family lost their longtime business after flames broke out Sunday morning.

"I was very surprised," said owner, Mike Sparks. "It was very disappointing (to see)."

Sparks says the business, Lee Motor Sales had been in their family since 1948. They moved it to Cedar Grove in 1982 and that's when Sparks took it over from his Father.

"At one time, we were the oldest car lot in the Kanawha Valley."

Sparks says the business had been shut down for the last year and a half due to his health problems. But he says his family was still taking care of the business.

"Last Saturday we cleaned everything up outside here, cut the grass and blew the leaves, put the new lock on it and everything."

He also says the utilities have been shut off for over a year.

While fire officials do not know the cause of the fire, Mike says squatters are to blame.

"Every time we put new locks on it, they would kick them open (and) get inside of it," Sparks tells WSAZ. "I guess they were staying in it. They broke into everything I had on the cars."

Mike's plan for the business was to eventually sell it but he's just grateful that no one was inside or got hurt as a result of the fire.

"I just want to thank everybody that came out today, all my past customers and all the people I know. I'll tell you, this is a fine bunch of people to deal with and be around," said Sparks.

Fire officials say there were tires inside the building which made it difficult for them to put out but they did manage to save the garage right next to the building.

Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded with the assistance of Belle Fire Department, Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.