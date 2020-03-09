Fire destroys foster family's home

Black soot covers Sylvester and Mona Stephens house after a fire destroyed most of the home. Sylvester Stephens built most of the home that has housed more than 100 foster children during the past 20 years.

Fire destroyed a foster family's home in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

Their home was situated along state Route 10 near Branchland in Lincoln County, and the couple currently has six children in their care, five of whom are adopted.

"That's how much we love kids," Sylvester Stephens said. "We give them our bedroom, and we slept on the mattress in the living room until I got everything built."

When fire crews got to the scene the fire had already made it's way through most of the house. All of the children and Mona were able to escape the flames.

"I heard my daughter screaming fire, fire, fire," Mona Stephens said. "I finally went outside and yelled their names, and they told me they were out."

Mona Stephens said she could not find the kids at first because the house is so big they went out different doors.

Sylvester was not home when the fire happened, having left to begin his bus route for Lincoln County Schools. He said he usually goes to prepare the school bus, then goes to get a cup of coffee and drives back by the house before beginning the bus rides.

When he came by a little before 5 a.m., he said he usually checks to see if the lights are out and everything seemed fine. A call came into the Lincoln County 911 center around 5 a.m. indicating smoke coming from the home.

"Then I got a call, I was over there on Mud River," Sylvester said. "One of the bus drivers that drives a Ranger, he hollered at me and said, 'hey, I don't mean to alarm you, but your house is on fire.' "

When Sylvester got the call from his friend about the fire, he was on a bus route. He rushed home and saw that everyone safe.

"I felt real good that all my family got out, but real low because I lost everything that I had ever worked for," Sylvester said.

They are in a safe location now, and the couple said a few of the children they have taken came back to help the family.

"Its all gone," Sylvester said. " I mean, it's smoked up, there is water damage, everything is just plum with black soot."