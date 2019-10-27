Family of 11 escapes burning home

A family of eleven is safe, but the home is a total loss after it was engulfed in flames Sunday.

It happened roughly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of Northstar Lane in Big Chimney.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department with the assistance of multiple other fire departments responded to the call. The home was a two-story brick structure with a full basement.

Officials say eleven people were inside the home and all eleven made it out before fire crews arrived on scene. Friends of the family tell WSAZ that extended family members were in the home at the time of the fire.

"Thankfully, everyone got out (because,) I would call that a close call, the family is lucky," said Pinch Fire Assistant Chief Donald Milgram.

The eleven victims were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but friends of the family say that they have all been released at this time.

No word on a cause of the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.