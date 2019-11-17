Fire destroys home in Clendenin

One family is without a home after it caught on fire over the weekend. It happened on Point Drive in Clendenin just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

"My grandson came up here to get a bottle of water and then he came running back down and said the house is on fire," said homeowner, Donald Ellis.

Ellis says he went to check on the fire but it was just smoke at first in their bathroom.

"We opened the doors up and came back out on the porch. I guess when we opened the doors up to give it air or something it just poofed and the whole bathroom was on fire," said Ellis.

Ellis and his family have lived in the home for the last twenty years and he says this is the last thing he ever thought would happen, especially with holidays right around the corner.

"Everybody came here (for) Thanksgiving, Christmas, deer season, all my grandkids."

But he says thankfully, all of the people and pets that lived there were not hurt.

"I'll build back, " said Ellis. "it might take me a while, but I'll build back."

No word on a cause for how the fire started at this time.