Fire destroys home in Coal Grove area

Fire destroyed a home Friday afternoon in the Coal Grove area, our crew at the scene says.

It was reported before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

About 20 firefighters from four departments fought the fire, including protecting surrounding homes from damage.

Firefighters weren't sure if anyone was home at the time. They say the garage already had burned down when they arrived, and the fire was moving into the house and roof.

Crews said it appears the fire started in the garage. The cause is unknown at this time, and damage was too extensive to start an initial investigation.

