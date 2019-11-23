Fire destroys home in St. Albans

One family is without a home after flames tore through Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue in St. Albans.

"I got a call from my daughter saying that her mother-n-law's house was on fire," said Janet Jarrett, who says the homeowners are like family.

Jarrett says three people lived inside the home but left just hours before to hit the road for their Thanksgiving vacation to another state. She also says everything they had, was in that house.

"They lost their Christmas gifts for the family in the fire," said Jarrett.

"We're going to try and set up a GoFundMe account for them to get them some help and maybe help the situation out."

Aside from Christmas gifts and belongings, the family also lost two cats in the fire.

While fire officials say fires are more common during the winter, Jarrett says the homeowners turned everything off before leaving their house earlier that morning.

"It's so sad, I mean everybody is losing everything," Jarret tells WSAZ. "I mean, it's next to the holidays and they have nowhere to go after this.

It's going to be rough."

Fire officials have not yet released a cause on what started the fire.