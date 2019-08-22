Fire destroys home of Floyd County couple

A fire last week in the Floyd County community destroyed almost 30 years of memories for the Ousley family.

The fire, the cause of which is still unknown, started in a back room of the house. Linda Ousley was home and noticed the flames and smoke.

She said the fire claimed everything except her life.

"You lose everything and you feel like you're in some kind of a nightmare," Ousley said. "I just pray to God every day that I got out."

Now the family is staying in their son’s mobile home on the lot next door. However, the tint has never been connected to utilities. So, they are using generators as a power source.

Linda says she and her husband hope to find a way back to their feet. Which will not be easy based on their financial situation.

"My husband, he has the only income: disabled social security," she said. "It's going to be kind of hard to replace."

But she says she feels blessed to be alive.

"I try to think about good things and enjoy my grandkids. And try to not dwell on the bad," she said.

Now the family is praying for financial help as they try to find their way to a new normal.

