A home is destroyed after a large fire Saturday morning in Pinch, West Virginia.

Firefighters say the flames began just before 9 a.m. along Toasty Drive in Pinch. The home is a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire. The woman who lives there says the home was badly damaged in the June 2016 floods.

Pinch, Clendenin and Frame volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.