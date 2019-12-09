Fire destroys home, sends one person to the hospital

An early morning fire has destroyed a house in Cross Lanes.

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. Monday at a home on the 5100 block of Dover Drive.

Firefighters say flames were coming through the roof when they arrived on scene.

A metro dispatcher told WSAZ that a person was transported to the hospital.

The father of the woman who was taken to the hospital told NewsChannel 3's Chaelesse Delpleche that his daughter, her son and a boyfriend lived in the home.

Several fire departments are battling the fire.

