A man in Ashland, Kentucky, is without a home after his caught fire overnight.

It happened on Donta Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowner wasn't home at the time of the fire.

The second floor collapsed onto the ground floor.

Firefighters told WSAZ the house is a total loss.

The Summit Ironville Fire Department was still on the scene putting out hot embers at daylight.

A cause of the fire hasn't been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.