Fire destroyed a vacant home in Kanawha County early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 1:45 in the 90 block of Dukefield Dr. in West Side, near St. Albans. No one was inside and no one was injured.

The homeowner told firefighters he moved out a couple of months ago to move to Charleston. Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown.