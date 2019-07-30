Fire destroys vacant home, damages neighboring mobile home

An early morning fire destroyed an abandoned mobile home Tuesday, and damaged a neighboring mobile home with people inside.

An early morning fire destroyed a vacant house and damaged a neighboring home.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at Country Roads Mobile Home Park in Poca.

Firefighters say the mobile home that caught fire was already on the ground by the time they arrived on scene.

The mobile home directly across the road from the burning home had people inside and was damaged.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.