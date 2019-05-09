Fire in abandoned house jumps alley, spreads to occupied home

Fire in an abandoned home jumped an alley early Thursday morning, catching a house on fire with people inside.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely after the fire started about 3 Thursday morning in the 100 block between 9th and 10th St.

An abandoned home was engulfed when firefighters arrived, the fire so intense it jumped the alley and caught another house on fire.

The second house had people inside. Everyone got out safely, although firefighters aren't sure exactly how many people were inside. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.