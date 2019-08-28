UPDATE | None injured in South Charleston fire

UPDATE 8/28/19 @ 1:30 p.m.

The South Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene of an outbuilding fire that spread to a home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 4600 block of Young Street in South Charleston.

The outbuilding was to the left of the house.

No one was at home at the time, and there were no injuries involved.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/28/19 @ 12:35 p.m.

A fire that started in an outbuilding has spread to a South Charleston home Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the fire started in an outbuilding on the 4600 block of Young Street in South Charleston. Fire crews are on scene fighting the flames.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.