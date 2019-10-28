Highlighting the importance of having a fire escape plan

WSAZ spoke to fire safety experts Monday after 11 people escaped a house fire over the weekend.

Having a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms can reduce the threat of death and injury by more than half, according to a Red Cross CEO in our region.

All 11 were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are now OK, according to friends of the family. Click here to see that story.

"Anytime I see something like this, it takes me back to what my family went through so I grieve for the family," said Sherri Young, a woman who got out of her home minutes before it blew up. "Of course, losing your home is a terrible thing, losing your pets is a terrible thing, (but) the good thing is that everyone made it out alive."

Young says having a fire escape plan helped save her family after a propane tank leaked in her home, causing an explosion.

"So we were out of the house about five minutes before it completely exploded and then burned."

Red Cross West Virginia CEO Erica Mani says having a fire escape plan can reduce the risk of death and injury by more than half.

"In order to have a working escape plan, you actually need to sit down with your family and make a plan," Mani said. "You need at least two exits out of every room, two exits out of the home, and kids need to know what it sounds like when a smoke alarm goes off."

Mani also says that house fires are the most common disasters in the country.

"Red Cross responds to sixty-three thousand plus of them a year, and that is why it is so important that we educate folks all the time about not only the importance of smoke alarms, but also about a fire escape plan in your home."

Mani says having two exits out of every room and the home is an important factor in a plan. If you don't have two doors to exit out of a room, she recommends getting some sort of ladder to make a window a second exit.

"Shutting all the doors at night is actually a really good way to make sure that you stay safer because, smoke and fire, can go through the house quickly and it needs air. So if you close the doors, it can actually give you a few extra minutes to be able to get out that window from your room."

If you are ever in need of support after a house fire, the Red Cross provides resources and organizations to help you get back on your feet.

"You really have to start from zero because, you've lost all of your documentation, you've lost so much at that point that not only are we there emotionally to support you, but also to think through all those resources that you need to reach out to immediately to get things back on track," Mani said.