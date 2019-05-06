Fire shuts down 5th Ave. in Huntington

A fire at an abandoned duplex has shutdown 5th Ave. in Huntington.

The fire was in the 400 block of 5th Ave. Chief Jan Radar says firefighters got the call just before 7:15 Monday morning. The fire started in the rear of the building.

Radar says code enforcement had closed the duplex several months ago for various violations.

Firefighters say they were told people were staying inside, but no one was there when they arrived. The fire damaged a home next door with people inside. They and their pets were able to get out safely. Firefighters had the flames under control about 30 minutes after arriving.

The damage to the second home was limited to the outside.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.