Firefighter dies saving baby, fellow firefighters in house fire

A Massachusetts firefighter was killed trying to save a baby from a house engulfed in flames.

Lt. Jason Mendard died after saving a baby and two trapped firefighters in a house fire. (Source: Worcester Fire Department via CNN)

"Today, our city once again has suffered an unimaginable, devastating loss with the death this morning of Lieutenant Jason Menard,” said Chief Michael Lavoie.

Lavoie said the Worcester Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday, where a resident and baby were trapped on the third floor.

The fire overtook three firefighters, including Menard, as they saved the resident and child.

"Lieutenant Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Lavoie said.

Fire overtook the third floor and Menard couldn’t get out.

Three other firefighters were hurt battling the fire, one with serious injuries.

A woman who lives in the home also suffered serious injuries. The condition of the baby is not clear.

The American Red Cross said 10 to 15 people were displaced by the fire.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

Menard leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Worcester Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page that "It is an extremely difficult day."

Copyright 2019 WCVB, CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc.. All rights reserved.