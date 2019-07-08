Firefighter injured battling house fire

A fire destroyed a home in Grayson, Kentucky Sunday evening along Route 127.

A firefighter suffered a heat-related injury while putting a house fire out in Grayson, Kentucky.

According to the Chief of Norton Branch Fire, Paul Thomas, the people who lived in the house had not been home since Saturday.

No one was inside when the fire started.

While putting the fire out, one of the firefighters suffered a heat-related injury.

Officials tell us the home did have smoke detectors, but no one was there to hear them.

Firefighters think the fire started in the garage and spread to the house, but the official cause of the fire is not known.